LEADING OFF: Down 0-2 in NLCS, Dodgers turn to Urías

Urías, already pitching in his fourth postseason, was the winner in relief in the Game 3 clincher last Thursday against San Diego during the Division Series. He allowed only one hit and an unearned run over five innings.

Wright threw six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in his postseason debut in the clinching Game 3 of the NLDS against Miami. The 25-year-old righty was the fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft out of Vanderbilt.

There have been 14 teams take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS, and all have gone on to win the pennant.

OUT WEST

As the Rays go for a four-game sweep of defending AL champion Houston in the ALCS, right-hander Tyler Glasnow is expected to pitch for the first time since starting on two days’ rest in Tampa Bay’s AL Division Series Game 5 win over the Yankees. The 6-foot-8 Glasnow delivered 2 1/3 scoreless innings in a 2-1 victory, throwing 37 pitches. He’ll pitch in AL Championship Series Game 4 against Houston on four days’ rest.

Glasnow will face right-hander Zack Greinke, who might be making his last appearance without fans in the stands — something the offbeat veteran has cherished in this pandemic-altered season.

“I don’t really notice fans when the game’s going on, but warming up and practice before games, I mean for me it’s nice not having fans in the stands,” Greinke said. “Most people like it. When the game comes on it’s the same for me.”

Asked to explain, he said: “Because then there’s no one there to talk to you and ask for autographs and want pictures and all that stuff. I don’t like to do that stuff. It’s nice not having them, for me. Most people like it. I don’t like it.”

The Astros and Rays are playing their ALCS without fans in San Diego, and the winner will travel to Arlington, Texas, for a neutral-site World Series where tickets will be sold.

DUVALL DONE

Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will miss the rest of the postseason because of an injury to his left side.

He was replaced on the roster for the NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers by infielder Johan Camargo in a move approved by Major League Baseball. Duvall will not be eligible to play if Atlanta reaches the World Series.

Duvall hurt his oblique in Monday’s series opener when he fouled off a pitch in the second inning. He was replaced in the middle of the plate appearance by 21-year-old rookie Cristian Pache, who started Game 2 in center field and went 1 for 5 with an RBI double.

Duvall batted .237 with 16 homers and 33 RBIs this season and was 2 for 20 with a home run and three RBIs in the playoffs.

Camargo hit .200 with four homers and nine RBIs in 120 at-bats this season and was not on the roster for the first two rounds of the playoffs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow throws during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball team's AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Houston Astros' Zack Greinke pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke grabs his cap on the mound during the fifth inning of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Oakland Athletics in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall is checked by a trainer during the second inning in Game 1 of a baseball National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Duvall left the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall (23) leaves the game after getting injured on a swing as outfielder Nick Markakis, left, taps him with his bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning in Game 1 Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, for the best-of-seven National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Duvall had to leave the game. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton