Leaders of South Korea, New Zealand strongly condemn expanding North Korea-Russia military ties

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and New Zealand strongly condemned the deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia as they met Wednesday for a summit meant to strengthen bilateral ties.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon arrived in Seoul, the South Korean capital, on his first trip to the Asian country since he took office last November.

Luxon and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the expanding military ties between North Korea and Russia, including North Korea’s export of ballistic missiles to Russia in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, according to a joint statement released by Luxon’s office.