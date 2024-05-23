Nation & World News

Leaders of South Korea, China and Japan will meet Monday for their first trilateral talks since 2019

Leaders of South Korea, China and Japan will meet next week in Seoul for their first trilateral talks since 2019
In this combination photos, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, makes some remarks to the media in London on Nov. 22, 2023, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, center, waits at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 7, 2024, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks in Washington on April 10, 2024. Leaders of South Korea, China and Japan will meet next week in Seoul for their first trilateral talks since 2019, South Korea's presidential office announced Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this combination photos, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, makes some remarks to the media in London on Nov. 22, 2023, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, center, waits at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 7, 2024, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks in Washington on April 10, 2024. Leaders of South Korea, China and Japan will meet next week in Seoul for their first trilateral talks since 2019, South Korea's presidential office announced Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo, File)
By HYUNG-JIN KIM – Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Leaders of South Korea, China and Japan will meet next week in Seoul for their first trilateral talks in more than four years to discuss how to revive their cooperation, South Korea's presidential office said Thursday.

Since their inaugural stand-alone trilateral summit in 2008, the three countries' leaders were supposed to hold such a meeting every year. But the summit has been suspended since the last one in December 2019, in China, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and often complicated ties among the Asian neighbors.

The trilateral meeting between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will take place in Seoul on Monday, Kim Tae-hyo, Seoul's deputy national security director, told a news conference.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be attending.

Li and Kishida were scheduled to arrive in South Korea on Sunday. They will meet Yoon bilaterally on Sunday afternoon before attending a welcoming dinner banquet with the South Korean president, Kim said.

“This summit will be a turning point for Korea, Japan and China to completely restore and normalize three-way cooperation systems,” Kim said.

Kim said the three leaders were expected to discuss cooperation on six South Korea-proposed topics — personnel exchanges, climate change, trade, health and aging population, technology and disasters. He said these discussions will be included in a joint statement after their summit.

Kim said the three leaders will also discuss unspecified regional and international political issues and how to respond together to a global poly-crisis and contribute to international peace.

Closely linked economically and culturally with one another, the three countries together account for about 25% of the global gross domestic product. But efforts to bolster trilateral cooperation often become snagged because of a mix of issues, including historical disputes stemming from Japan's wartime aggression and the strategic competition between China and the United States.

South Korea and Japan are both key U.S. military allies, together hosting a total of 80,000 American troops on their territories. North Korea’s advancing nuclear program and China’s growing assertiveness in the region have forced South Korea and Japan to reinforce their trilateral security partnership with the United States. That has angered China and North Korea.

Observers say the trilateral meeting comes as the three Asian nations share a need to improve ties. They say South Korea and Japan want to maintain good ties with China, their biggest trading partner, while Beijing also doesn't want to see a further strengthening of a Seoul-Tokyo-Washington security cooperation.

“If the current situation continues, South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will stick together further, forming a tool to check and contain China. In that sense, China can't help thinking that advancing ties with South Korea and Japan will better serve its national interests,” said Kim Yeol Soo, an analyst with South Korea’s Korea Institute for Military Affairs.

Paik Wooyeal, a professor at Seoul's Yonsei University, said South Korea and Japan would find it easier to deal with China in a trilateral structure rather than bilaterally.

Ties between South Korea and Japan had fluctuated severely due to issues originating from Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula. But their relations warmed significantly since 2023 as the two countries took a series of major steps to move beyond that history and boost cooperation in the face of shared challenges like North Korea's nuclear ambitions and supply chain vulnerabilities.

South Korea, Japan and the U.S. want China, North Korea’s major ally and biggest source of aid, to use its leverage to convince North Korea to abandon its nuclear program.

China doesn’t officially support North Korea’s nuclear program, but it’s suspected of avoiding fully enforcing United Nations sanctions on North Korea and shipping covert assistance to help its impoverished socialist neighbor stay afloat. Experts say China thinks North Korea serving as a bulwark against U.S. influences on the Korean Peninsula will serve its strategic interests.

__

Associated Press video journalist Yong Jun Chang in Seoul contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

A TV screen shows file images of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 23, 2024. Leaders of South Korea, China and Japan will meet next week in Seoul for their first trilateral talks in more than four years, South Korea's presidential office announced Thursday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, center, speak as Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and China's Premier Li Keqiang listen to during the ASEAN Plus Three Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Nov. 12, 2022. Leaders of South Korea, China and Japan will meet next week in Seoul for their first trilateral talks since 2019, South Korea's presidential office announced Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Zachary Hansen/ACJ

Feds chip in $75M to help build Georgia semiconductor materials plant2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

City leaders show off Atlanta to president and first lady of Kenya
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Three Georgia cities in running to host Sundance Film Festival

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia’s public university presidents getting pay raises

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia’s public university presidents getting pay raises

Credit: AP

OPINION
Ex-Lt. Gov. Duncan: 3 ways fellow Republicans reacted to my Biden endorsement
The Latest

Credit: AP

With Ukraine losing ground, allies debate how to squeeze cash for Kyiv out of frozen...
27m ago
EV maker Tesla breaks ground on Megapack energy storage battery factory in Shanghai
31m ago
Russian missiles kill 6 in Ukraine's second-largest city where Moscow's troops are...
33m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: True confession - I had no idea Anthony Edwards would be this good
Interview: Georgia’s Will Moseley was OK finishing second on ‘American Idol’
When and where are the 2024 runoff elections in metro Atlanta?