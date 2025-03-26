Leaders of Brazil and Japan stress importance of democracy and free trade

TOKYO (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stressed the importance of free trade and multilateralism and decried threats against democracy as he and Japan 's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba agreed Wednesday to step up ties across the board.

The two leaders are expected to sign an action plan for the next five years to bolster their cooperation in a wide range of areas from security to economy and trade to climate change.

Lula said now is a perfect time to reactivate their strategic partnership when democracy and multilateralism are threatened, protectionism is rising in a number of countries and there is something of a “cold war” between the United States and China.