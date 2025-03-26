Nation & World News
Leaders of Brazil and Japan stress importance of democracy and free trade

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has stressed the importance of free trade and multilateralism and decried threats against democracy as he and Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba agreed to step up ties across the board
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, left, shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during their meeting at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool Photo via AP)

By MARI YAMAGUCHI – Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stressed the importance of free trade and multilateralism and decried threats against democracy as he and Japan 's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba agreed Wednesday to step up ties across the board.

The two leaders are expected to sign an action plan for the next five years to bolster their cooperation in a wide range of areas from security to economy and trade to climate change.

Lula said now is a perfect time to reactivate their strategic partnership when democracy and multilateralism are threatened, protectionism is rising in a number of countries and there is something of a “cold war” between the United States and China.

Lula said it was extremely important for Brazil and Japan to reconfirm that democracy is the most important form of government and to ensure the importance of multilateralism and free trade.

Brazil, the second largest steel exporter to the United States after Canada, and Japan, the sixth largest, both face 25% duty as the U.S. President Donald Trump steps up his tariff threats.

Ishiba emphasized Brazil's growing global presence as the ninth economic power that shares Japan's principles and values.

Lula on Tuesday met with Emperor Naruhito and attended a state banquet at the State Guest House.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, second left, speaks with Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, unseen, during their meeting at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool Photo via AP)

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, center right, shakes hands with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, center left, during their meeting at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool Photo via AP)

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, fourth left, speaks with Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, unseen, during their meeting at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool Photo via AP)

A general view shows the summit meeting between Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool Photo via AP)

A general view shows the summit meeting between Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool Photo via AP)

A general view shows the summit meeting between Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool Photo via AP)

