Leaders honor late Rep. Hastings as an outspoken fighter

Hastings was the son of a maid and a butler who became Florida's first Black federal judge since Reconstruction.

After a trial in which he was acquitted of bribery charges but a co-defendant was found guilty, a judicial panel accused him of fabricating his defense. He was impeached by the House in 1988 and removed from office in 1989 by the Senate.

Three years later, Hastings was elected to the House from a South Florida district and served until his death. He was known as an advocate for minorities, gays, immigrants, women and the elderly and a defender of Israel.

“He championed the least among us, and he knew what it meant to overcome,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida.

Among the dozens of family members and others attending the service was Vice President Kamala Harris, who did not address the audience.

People attend a Celebration of Life for Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Hastings died earlier this month, aged 84, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP) Credit: Stefani Reynolds Credit: Stefani Reynolds

