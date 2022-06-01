Leader of now-defunct Colombian drug cartel dies in US jail

In 2020, a judge had denied Rodríguez Orejuela, who was in his 80s, early release on compassionate grounds from a prison in Butner, North Carolina. His attorney, David O. Markus, had said at the time that the former drug kingpin was suffering a range of health problems.

“We were very sad to learn about his passing last night,″ Markus said Wednesday. ″Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”