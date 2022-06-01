ajc logo
X

Leader of now-defunct Colombian drug cartel dies in US jail

FILE - Colombian drug trafficker Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela leaves the Combita maximum security prison, in Tunja, Colombia, Nov. 7, 2002. Rodriguez Orejuela, who was the leader of the powerful Cali Cartel, died in a United States prison, his defense attorney confirmed on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Javier Galeano, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Colombian drug trafficker Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela leaves the Combita maximum security prison, in Tunja, Colombia, Nov. 7, 2002. Rodriguez Orejuela, who was the leader of the powerful Cali Cartel, died in a United States prison, his defense attorney confirmed on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Javier Galeano, File)

National & World News
21 minutes ago
An elderly leader of the former Cali cartel that smuggled vast amounts of cocaine from Colombia to the United States in the 1980s and 1990s has died in a U.S. prison

MIAMI (AP) — Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela, an elderly leader of the former Cali cartel that smuggled vast amounts of cocaine from Colombia to the United States in the 1980s and 1990s, has died in a U.S. prison, his lawyer said Wednesday.

In 2020, a judge had denied Rodríguez Orejuela, who was in his 80s, early release on compassionate grounds from a prison in Butner, North Carolina. His attorney, David O. Markus, had said at the time that the former drug kingpin was suffering a range of health problems.

“We were very sad to learn about his passing last night,″ Markus said Wednesday. ″Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

Rodríguez Orejuela and his brother, Miguel, built a huge criminal enterprise that succeeded the Medellin cartel once run by drug lord Pablo Escobar. Both operations used violence and killings extensively for intimidation and enforcement.

The Rodríguez Orejuela brothers were captured in 1995 and imprisoned in Colombia. At that point, Colombian law prohibited the extradition of its nationals. But under pressure from the U.S, Colombia lifted that ban in 1997.

The brothers were found to have been continuing to traffic from prison and criminal charges were filed in Miami and New York. In 2004, Gilberto was extradited; Miguel was extradited the next year.

Editors' Picks
Georgia, Georgia Tech golf finish tied for 12th at NCAA Championship
The Jolt: Stacey Abrams puts guns and abortion in first attack on Brian Kemp
5h ago
Chick-fil-A halts relocation effort near North DeKalb Mall redevelopment site
2h ago
Chris Camp retiring as WSB radio news director after 28 years
3h ago
Chris Camp retiring as WSB radio news director after 28 years
3h ago
Poll: Where can you find the best pizza by the slice in Atlanta
23h ago
The Latest
Pinkett Smith talks hair-loss 'shame,' outcome of Oscar slap
17m ago
Stocks fall as data shows aggressive growth for economy
21m ago
GOP candidate for Michigan governor loses key ballot ruling
22m ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top