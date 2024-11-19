Leader of Georgia's separatist region of Abkhazia resigns, ending unrest

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — The separatist leader of Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia resigned on Tuesday after days of unrest, in which the opposition and its supporters seized key government buildings and at least 14 people were injured in clashes with police.

Demonstrators stormed the buildings on Friday to protest new measures allowing Russians to buy property in the seaside region, and demanded the ouster of self-styled Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania, who is backed by Moscow. Bzhania said that he was prepared to resign if the protesters cede control of the buildings, but the opposition refused to do so until he stepped down.

An agreement to end the unrest was reached on Tuesday, Russian media reported, with Bzhania submitting his resignation after all, and the opposition agreeing to leave the occupied buildings. Russian state media outlet Sputnik quoted Abkhazian Vice President Badra Gunba as saying that the agreement was reached after more than nine hours of negotiations.