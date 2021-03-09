Lawyers seeking 32% of $641M Flint tainted water settlement

Michigan is paying $600 million of the settlement. Attorney General Dana Nessel said she will not take a public position on how much the attorneys should receive unless asked by U.S. District Judge Judith Levy.

Levy will decide how much money for lawyers will be carved out of the settlement. In a typical Michigan personal-injury case, lawyers would get one-third. The Flint water litigation has involved thousands of residents, a raft of state defendants and complex legal issues.

“This is not an outrageous request,” said John O'Connor, a San Francisco lawyer who has testified as an expert on fees in more than 200 cases. “I would expect the court would award somewhere between $150 million to $202 million. ... If it weren’t for lawyers taking huge risks, the class would get nothing.”

The settlement makes money available to every Flint child who was exposed to the water, every adult who can show an injury, certain business owners and anyone who paid water bills. The deadline to register is March 29.

Attorneys representing Flint residents have said 80% of payments will go to people who were under 18 when the river water was used. About 30,000 children lived there at the time. The estates of people who died from Legionnaires’ would qualify for $300,000 to $1.5 million.

Flint switched back to a Detroit regional water agency in fall 2015, when a doctor publicly reported elevated lead levels in children.

Separately, Snyder and eight other people are charged with crimes in the Flint water scandal.

