Lawyers: Man convicted in 2015 Paris attacks won't appeal

Ronen argued throughout the marathon trial of Abdeslam and 19 other men that her client did not detonate his explosives-packed vest or kill anyone the night of the attacks. She fiercely criticized the sentence after the trial ended, telling a French radio station that it “raises serious question.”

In a statement Tuesday, Ronen and Vettes said the sentence of life without parole for Abdeslam was “unacceptable" but they ”respect the decision of the person we are representing.”

“There is no honor in condemning the vanquished to despair,” the lawyers said.

During his trial testimony, Abdeslam said he was a last-minute addition to the nine-member team that spread out across the French capital to launch the coordinated attacks at multiple sites.

Abdeslam said he walked into a bar with explosives strapped to his body but changed his mind and disabled the detonator. The court found that Abdeslam’s explosives vest malfunctioned, dismissing his claim that he decided not to follow through with his part of the attack.

The special terrorism court also convicted the 19 other men involved in the attacks. Eighteen were given various terrorism-related convictions, and one was convicted of a lesser fraud charge. Some were given life sentences; others walked free after being sentenced to time served.