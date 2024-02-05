Nation & World News

Police confirm sexual assault charges against 5 members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team

Police have confirmed charges against five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team accused of sexual assault dating to an incident from that year
Media gather in front of the courthouse in London, Ontario on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. The sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team will return to court at the end of April. (Geoff Robins/The Canadian Press via AP)

Media gather in front of the courthouse in London, Ontario on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. The sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team will return to court at the end of April. (Geoff Robins/The Canadian Press via AP)
By JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago

LONDON, Ontario (AP) — The police chief of London, Ontario, on Monday confirmed that five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been charged with sexually assaulting a woman that year and apologized to her for the years it took to bring the case forward.

Chief Thai Truong said Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton have been charged with sexual assault. Detective Sgt. Katherine Dann of the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section said the investigation reopened in 2022 found reasonable and probable grounds to bring the charges, which could bring jail time if there are convictions.

“I want to extend on behalf of the London Police service my sincerest apology to the victim, to her family for the amount of time that it has taken to reach this point,” Truong said at a news conference with dozens of reporters on hand. “This should not take this long. It shouldn’t take years and years for us to arrive to the outcome of today.”

McLeod also faces a charge of “being a party to the offense," which Dann said was for aiding someone else in committing the offense.

Attorneys for all five players took part in a video hearing earlier Monday. No players were present at the court proceeding in London, a city about halfway between Toronto and Detroit. The next hearing was scheduled for April 30.

During the brief hearing, prosecutors sought and obtained an order protecting the identity of the woman, which is standard in sexual assault cases, as well as that of two witnesses. Prosecutor Heather Donkers also said defense attorneys would receive “substantial" evidence in the next few days.

Lawyers for all five players have said their clients are not guilty and will defend themselves against the allegations. The players surrendered to London police over the past week.

The case has shadowed Canadian hockey for years.

A woman sued Hockey Canada in 2022, alleging she was sexually assaulted in a hotel room by eight members of Canada's world junior team after a fundraising gala in London in June 2018. Hockey Canada settled the lawsuit, and then an investigation revealed the organization had two secret slush funds to pay out settlements on claims of sexual assault and abuse.

London police dropped their investigation in 2019 but began another internal investigation in July 2022. Around the same time, the NHL launched its own investigation, though the results of that likely will not be released until the legal case is resolved.

"At this stage, the most responsible and prudent thing for us to do is await the conclusion of the judicial proceedings, at which point we will respond as appropriate at the time," Commissioner Gary Bettman said Friday at All-Star Weekend in Toronto.

The players are on indefinite leave from their teams. Bettman said the league does not consider it necessary to suspend the players without pay for the rest of the season.

Bettman said the league found out about the allegations on May 26, 2022. He said the NHL interviewed every player from that team, adding the woman involved declined to take part in the investigation.

Whyno reported from Ashburn, Virginia. The Canadian Press contributed.

AP hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/hockey

FILE - Philadelphia Flyers' goaltender Carter Hart in action during an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File)

FILE - New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod watches during a break in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Philadelphia. Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior team have taken a leave of absence from their respective clubs in recent days amid a report that five members of that team have been asked to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. New Jersey’s Michael McLeod and Cal Foote, Philadelphia’s Carter Hart, Calgary’s Dillon Dube and former NHL player Alex Formenton have all been granted indefinite leave, with the absences announced this week. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

FILE - Calgary Flames center Dillon Dube (29) skates against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Detroit. Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior team have taken a leave of absence from their respective clubs in recent days amid a report that five members of that team have been asked to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. New Jersey’s Michael McLeod and Cal Foote, Philadelphia’s Carter Hart, Calgary’s Dillon Dube and former NHL player Alex Formenton have all been granted indefinite leave, with the absences announced this week. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

FILE - Ottawa Senators' Alex Formenton skates during an NHL hockey game, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Philadelphia. Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior team have taken a leave of absence from their respective clubs in recent days amid a report that five members of that team have been asked to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. New Jersey’s Michael McLeod and Cal Foote, Philadelphia’s Carter Hart, Calgary’s Dillon Dube and former NHL player Alex Formenton have all been granted indefinite leave, with the absences announced this week. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

FILE - New Jersey Devils defenseman Cal Foote (52) during warm up before an NHL hockey game, against the Buffalo Sabres Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Newark, N.J. Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior team have taken a leave of absence from their respective clubs in recent days amid a report that five members of that team have been asked to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. New Jersey’s Michael McLeod and Cal Foote, Philadelphia’s Carter Hart, Calgary’s Dillon Dube and former NHL player Alex Formenton have all been granted indefinite leave, with the absences announced this week. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)

FILE - A giant jersey with a Hockey Canada logo is displayed at the CIS All-Stars exhibition hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2011. Hockey is bracing for the next development in a scandal that has rocked the sport and led to multiple investigations into the actions of several prominent NHL players who were on Canada's gold-medal winning 2018 world junior team. Police in London, Ontario, scheduled a news conference for Feb. 5, 2024, to provide details about its sexual assault investigation involving members of Canada's world junior team. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

FIEL - A Hockey Canada logo is displayed on a door at the organization's head office in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Hockey is bracing for the next development in a scandal that has rocked the sport and led to multiple investigations into the actions of several prominent NHL players who were on Canada's gold-medal winning 2018 world junior team. Police in London, Ontario, scheduled a news conference for Feb. 5, 2024, to provide details about its sexual assault investigation involving members of Canada's world junior team. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

FILE - The Canadian team poses for a photo after winning the gold medal with a 3-1 win over Sweden during the third period the title game of the IIHF world junior hockey championships, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, in Buffalo, N.Y. Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior team have taken a leave of absence from their respective clubs in recent days amid a report that five members of that team have been asked to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. New Jersey’s Michael McLeod and Cal Foote, Philadelphia’s Carter Hart, Calgary’s Dillon Dube and former NHL player Alex Formenton have all been granted indefinite leave, with the absences announced this week. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

