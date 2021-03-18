Lawyers for Johnny Depp seek to appeal 'wife beater' ruling

Lawyer Andrew Caldecott said the donation claims gave Heard a “considerable boost to her credibility as a person” and that they had “tipped the scales against Mr. Depp from the very beginning.”

Neither Depp nor Heard were present for Thursday’s hearing in London.

The couple divorced in 2016. Caldecott alleged that the one of Heard's supposed charitable beneficiaries, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, wrote to Depp's business adviser in 2019 to say Heard had not made any donations. Caldecott called Heard's claims a “calculated and manipulative lie" in written submissions to the judge.

“It’s a false plus to her and a false minus to him,” he said Thursday.

Caldecott also argued that Nicol, the High Court judge, unfairly rejected evidence unfavorable to Heard during last year's trial. He said the judge should have placed more importance on recordings in which Heard appeared to admit to assaulting Depp when she was heard saying “I can't promise I won't get physical again."

Her “promise about future conduct suggests that this is not necessarily a one-off," the lawyer said.

During the trial, the judge - and the public - heard lurid accounts from Depp and Heard in which each accused the other of abuse.

Nicol accepted Heard's claim that she feared for her life on several occasions, including during what Heard described as a “three-day hostage situation” in Australia in March 2015 while Depp was filming a “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie.

The judge found that 12 of the 14 instances of domestic violence cited had occurred and said that was sufficient to rule against Depp in his libel suit against the newspaper.

Depp acknowledged wide-ranging drug problems but accused Heard of making up abuse allegations and insisted he was “not a violent person, especially with women."

His lawyers argued that the allegations caused “serious harm" to the actor's reputation and “significant distress and embarrassment.”