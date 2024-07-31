Nation & World News

Lawyers for families of passengers killed in 737 Max crashes ask court to block Boeing plea deal

Families of some of the people killed in Boeing Max crashes are asking a judge to reject a plea agreement that the aircraft maker struck with the prosecutors
FILE - Investigators from Israel examine wreckage on March 12, 2019 at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 crash near Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, south of Addis Ababa, in Ethiopia. Families of people killed in the 737 Max crashes formally asked a federal judge in Texas to reject Boeing's plea deal with the Justice Department. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File)

Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Lawyers for relatives of some of the people killed in Boeing Max crashes asked a federal judge on Wednesday to reject a plea agreement that the aircraft maker struck with prosecutors, saying it is too lenient and lets Boeing avoid accountability for causing 346 deaths.

Some of the lawyers argued that the Justice Department is treating Boeing lightly because the company is a major contractor to the U.S. government.

Boeing agreed in July to plead guilty to a single count of fraud to settle allegations that it deceived regulators who approved the 737 Max and then broke a 2021 settlement that would have let the company escape criminal prosecution.

Under this month's deal, Boeing would pay a fine of at least $243.6 million, invest $455 million in compliance and safety programs, and be placed on probation for three years. The Justice Department and Boeing would pick a monitor to oversee the company's compliance.

U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth, Texas, can accept the agreement and the proposed sentence, or reject the deal, which likely would lead to new negotiations between Boeing and prosecutors.

Relatives of many of the victims want Boeing to be put on trial.

