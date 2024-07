Lawyers for families of passengers killed in 737 Max crashes ask court to block Boeing plea deal

Lawyers for relatives of some of the people killed in Boeing Max crashes asked a federal judge on Wednesday to reject a plea agreement that the aircraft maker struck with prosecutors, saying it is too lenient and lets Boeing avoid accountability for causing 346 deaths.

Some of the lawyers argued that the Justice Department is treating Boeing lightly because the company is a major contractor to the U.S. government.

Boeing agreed in July to plead guilty to a single count of fraud to settle allegations that it deceived regulators who approved the 737 Max and then broke a 2021 settlement that would have let the company escape criminal prosecution.