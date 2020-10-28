X

Lawyers: Cop video doesn't show fatal shooting of Black man

Clifftina Johnson (back, left), Tafara Williams' mother, cries as her daughter, Sasha Williams, sings during a press conference outside Waukegan's city hall complex, Tuesday morning, Oct. 27, 2020. Williams, 20, was wounded and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette, was killed when they were both shot by a Waukegan police officer on Oct. 20. Three days after the incident, Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles announced that he had fired the officer, saying he'd committed "multiple policy and procedure violations." (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

National & World News | 25 minutes ago
Lawyers for two Black people who were shot by suburban Chicago police say video shared by authorities shows a bullet-riddled car but not the entire incident

DES PLAINES, Ill. (AP) — Lawyers for two Black people who were shot by suburban Chicago police said Wednesday that video shared by authorities showed a bullet-riddled car but not the entire incident.

“We don’t have the transparency. We don’t have the truth,” Antonio Romanucci told reporters outside of a state police post in Des Plaines.

Marcellis Stinnette, 19, was killed and his girlfriend, Tafara Williams, 20, was wounded after Waukegan police shot them in their car on Oct. 20.

Attorney Benjamin Crump said it appears that Waukegan officers had their body cameras off during key moments.

“What we saw was just bits and pieces,” Crump said.

Williams said Stinnette was badly wounded and was still breathing after police shot him, but the only help he received from them was a blanket.

“They allowed him to die,” she said Tuesday from her hospital room. “They wanted us to bleed out on the ground.”

Family and supporters of Tafara Williams listen as attorney Antonio Romanucci speaks during a press conference outside Waukegan's city hall complex, Tuesday morning, Oct. 27, 2020. Williams, 20, was wounded and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette, was killed when they were both shot by a Waukegan police officer on Oct. 20. Three days after the incident, Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles announced that he had fired the officer, saying he'd committed "multiple policy and procedure violations." (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

Clifftina Johnson, mother of Tafara Williams, cries during a press conference outside city hall in Waukegan, Ill., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Williams, 20, was wounded and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette, was killed when they were both shot by a Waukegan police officer on Oct. 20. Three days after the incident, Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles announced that he had fired the officer, saying he'd committed "multiple policies and procedure violations." (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

Flanked by family members and attorneys, Tafara Williams' parents, Trevor Williams and Clifftina Johnson talk about their daughter during a press conference outside city hall in Waukegan, Ill., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Williams, 20, was wounded and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette, was killed when they were both shot by a Waukegan police officer on Oct. 20. Three days after the incident, Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles announced that he had fired the officer, saying he'd committed "multiple policies and procedure violations." (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

Flanked by family members and attorneys, Clifftina Johnson cries as she talks about her daughter, Tafara Williams, during a press conference outside Waukegan's city hall complex, Tuesday morning, Oct. 27, 2020. Williams, 20, was wounded and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette, was killed when they were both shot by a Waukegan police officer on Oct. 20. Three days after the incident, Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles announced that he had fired the officer, saying he'd committed "multiple policy and procedure violations." (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

Clifftina Johnson cries while watching her daughter, Tafara Williams, speak to reporters from her hospital bed via a video conference call during a press conference outside Waukegan's city hall complex, Tuesday morning, Oct. 27, 2020. Williams, 20, was wounded and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette, was killed when they were both shot by a Waukegan police officer on Oct. 20. Three days after the incident, Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles announced that he had fired the officer, saying he'd committed "multiple policy and procedure violations." (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

Flanked by family members and attorneys, Clifftina Johnson cries as she talks about her daughter, Tafara Williams, during a press conference outside Waukegan's city hall complex, Tuesday morning, Oct. 27, 2020. Williams, 20, was wounded and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette, was killed when they were both shot by a Waukegan police officer on Oct. 20. Three days after the incident, Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles announced that he had fired the officer, saying he'd committed "multiple policy and procedure violations." (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

Flanked by family members and attorneys, Tafar Williams talks about his sister, Tafara Williams, during a press conference outside Waukegan's city hall complex, Tuesday morning, Oct. 27, 2020. Tafara Williams, 20, was wounded and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette, was killed when they were both shot by a Waukegan police officer on Oct. 20. Three days after the incident, Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles announced that he had fired the officer, saying he'd committed "multiple policy and procedure violations." (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

Clifftina Johnson cries while watching her daughter, Tafara Williams, speak to reporters from her hospital bed via a video conference call during a press conference outside Waukegan's city hall complex, Tuesday morning, Oct. 27, 2020. Williams, 20, was wounded and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette, was killed when they were both shot by a Waukegan police officer on Oct. 20. Three days after the incident, Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles announced that he had fired the officer, saying he'd committed "multiple policy and procedure violations." (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

Family and supporters of Tafara Williams listen as attorney Ben Crump speaks during a press conference outside Waukegan's city hall complex, Tuesday morning, Oct. 27, 2020. Williams, 20, was wounded and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette, was killed when they were both shot by a Waukegan police officer on Oct. 20. Three days after the incident, Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles announced that he had fired the officer, saying he'd committed "multiple policy and procedure violations." (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.