Lawyers: Avenatti's deserves leniency in Nike extortion case

“He cannot go anywhere in public without inducing and subjecting himself to vitriolic comments and abuse. These circumstances alone would deter anyone in Avenatti’s shoes from engaging in similar conduct,” the lawyers added.

Avenatti, 50, reached the height of his fame in 2018 as he represented porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against then-President Donald Trump.

In 2019, he was arrested in the Nike extortion case and was also charged in Los Angeles federal court with defrauding former clients and others of millions of dollars. Months later, he was charged with defrauding Daniels of hundreds of thousands of dollars she was owed for a book deal. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is awaiting trial in the other cases.

Last year, he was freed in April to home confinement from the Metropolitan Correction Center in Manhattan at the height of the initial wave of the coronavirus in U.S. prisons after he said he was uniquely vulnerable after a bout with pneumonia six months earlier and complained that a cellmate had recently been removed with flu-like symptoms including a severe fever and coughing.

Prosecutors declined through a spokesperson to comment. They are scheduled to make their own sentencing recommendations later this month.