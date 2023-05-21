Lawyer who quit Trump legal team cites disagreements with Trump adviser as basis for departure

In his interview, Parlatore said Epshteyn had served as a “filter” in preventing the legal team from getting information about the investigation to or from Trump.

He also said Epshteyn had resisted the idea of the legal team organizing months ago a search of Trump's property in Bedminster, New Jersey, for potential additional classified documents, and that he had impeded a defense strategy aimed at helping “educate (Attorney General) Merrick Garland as to how best to handle this matter.” Parlatore was one of the authors of a letter last month to the chairman of the House intelligence committee laying out a series of potential defenses in the investigation.

“It’s difficult enough fighting against DOJ, and in this case a special counsel, but when you also have people within the tent that are also trying to undermine you, block you and really make it so that I can’t do what I know that I need to do as a lawyer,” Parlatore said.

“And when I am getting into fights like that, that’s detracting from what is necessary to defend the client and ultimately was not in the client's best interest, so I made the decision to withdraw," he added.

___

