Lawyer wants 'most serious charges' against ex-Chiefs coach

The girl has been hospitalized since the crash Feb. 4, when police say Reid's truck slammed into two vehicles on the side of a highway entrance ramp near Kansas City's NFL training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium, injuring Ariel and another child inside one of the cars.

Reid is the son of Kansas City’s head coach Andy Reid and had been the team’s outside linebackers coach at the time of the crash. He was initially placed on administrative leave immediately following the crash, but is no longer employed by the team after his contract was not renewed in the days after the crash. He did not travel with the team to Tampa Bay for the Feb. 7 Super Bowl, which Kansas City lost to the Buccaneers.