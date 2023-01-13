BreakingNews
Massive cleanup begins after strong storms crush buildings, close schools
ajc logo
X

Lawyer: Suspect in Abe assassination to face murder charge

National & World News
By MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press
1 hour ago
A lawyer says Japanese prosecutors are expected to formally charge the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with murder on Friday

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese prosecutors are expected to formally charge the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with murder on Friday, his lawyer said.

Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested immediately after allegedly shooting Abe with a handmade gun as the former leader was making a campaign speech in July outside a train station in Nara in western Japan. Later that month, Yamagami was sent to an Osaka detention center and given a five-month mental evaluation, which ended Tuesday.

Yamagami is now back in police custody in Nara after reportedly being deemed fit to stand trial.

One of his lawyers, Masaaki Furukawa, told The Associated Press on Thursday that he expects prosecutors to charge Yamagami with murder and gun control law violations.

Given the complexity of the case, it will take months before his trial begins, he said.

Furukawa said he and two other lawyers took turns visiting Yamagami at the detention center every 10-12 days, in between his examination by psychiatric experts. His visitors were limited to his lawyers and sister, he said.

Furukawa said Yamagami was in good health at the detention center. He said he could not disclose the details of their conversations before seeing what evidence prosecutors submit to the court in their indictment.

Police say Yamagami told them that he killed Abe, one of Japan's most influential and divisive politicians, because of Abe's apparent links to a religious group that he hated. In his statements and in social media postings attributed to him, Yamagami said he developed a grudge because his mother had made massive donations to the Unification Church which bankrupted his family and ruined his life.

“It's an extremely serious case, but someone has to defend him,” Furukawa said. “Naturally, he will have to take criminal responsibility for the serious consequences he caused by allegedly firing his gun to take away the life of a politician, and we are tasked with doing our best to reduce his punishment.”

Yamagami's father, an executive of a company founded by the suspect’s grandfather, killed himself when Yamagami was 4 years old. After his mother joined the church, she began making large donations that bankrupted the family and shattered Yamagami’s hope of going to college. His brother later committed suicide. After a three-year stint in the navy, Yamagami was most recently a factory worker.

Some Japanese have expressed sympathy for Yamagami, especially those who also suffered as children of followers of the South Korea-based Unification Church, which is known for pressuring adherents into making big donations and is considered a cult in Japan.

Thousands of people have signed a petition requesting leniency for Yamagami, and others have sent care packages to his relatives or the detention center.

The investigation into the case has led to revelations of years of cozy ties between Abe’s governing Liberal Democratic Party and the church since Abe's grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, helped the church take root in Japan in the 1960s over shared interests in conservative and anti-communist causes.

Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s popularity has plunged over his handling of the church controversy and for insisting on holding a rare, controversial state funeral for Abe.

In a September 2021 video message, Abe praised the Unification Church’s work for peace on the Korean Peninsula and its focus on traditional family values.

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Editors' Picks

Credit: Tyson Horne/Tyson.Horne@ajc.com

Massive cleanup begins after strong storms crush buildings, close schools59m ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Delta bans employees using flight benefits from Sky Clubs
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

WEATHER UPDATE: Kemp orders state of emergency after North Georgia storms
35m ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Bye bye CNN Center: CNN employees moving to Midtown campus
14h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Bye bye CNN Center: CNN employees moving to Midtown campus
14h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL trial: Juror who left the country must write 30-page essay, judge rules
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Barry Brecheisen

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization
7m ago
Powerful storms slam South; at least 6 killed in Alabama
12m ago
California latest to sue drug companies over insulin prices
15m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
3h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top