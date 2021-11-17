Lawyer says Tarantino has right to sell 'Pulp Fiction' NFTs

The statement from lawyer Bryan Freedman comes a day after entertainment company Miramax filed a lawsuit over the director's plans to create and auction off a series of NFTs based on his scripts for "Pulp Fiction."

“Miramax is wrong - plain and simple. Quentin Tarantino’s contract is clear: he has the right to sell NFTs of his hand-written script for Pulp Fiction and this ham-fisted attempt to prevent him from doing so will fail," Freedman said.