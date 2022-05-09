Lawyer says alleged Mali extremist was only obeying orders

He allegedly was a key member of Ansar Dine, an Islamic extremist group linked to al-Qaida that held power in northern Mali at the time. A French-led military operation in 2013 forced the group from power, but rebel elements have continued to stage attacks on Malian and international forces.
The trial is the second case at the ICC linked to Ansar Dine’s brutal occupation of Timbuktu. A member of the group, Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi, was convicted in 2016 and sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment for attacking nine mausoleums and a mosque door in the city in 2012.
Defence lawyer Melinda Taylor, center, attends the trial of Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, a Malian rebel accused of policing a brutal Islamic regime in the Malian city of Timbukti after rebels overran the historic desert city in 2012, at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday May 9, 2022. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP)
Defence lawyer Melinda Taylor, center, attends the trial of Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, a Malian rebel accused of policing a brutal Islamic regime in the Malian city of Timbukti after rebels overran the historic desert city in 2012, at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday May 9, 2022. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP)
Judge Antoine Kesia-Mbe Mindua attends the trial of Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, a Malian rebel accused of policing a brutal Islamic regime in the Malian city of Timbukti after rebels overran the historic desert city in 2012, at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday May 9, 2022. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP)
Judge Antoine Kesia-Mbe Mindua attends the trial of Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, a Malian rebel accused of policing a brutal Islamic regime in the Malian city of Timbukti after rebels overran the historic desert city in 2012, at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday May 9, 2022. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP)
Prosecutors Gilles Dutertre, left, and Mame Mandiaye Niang attend the trial of Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, a Malian rebel accused of policing a brutal Islamic regime in the Malian city of Timbukti after rebels overran the historic desert city in 2012, at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday May 9, 2022. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP)
Prosecutors Gilles Dutertre, left, and Mame Mandiaye Niang attend the trial of Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, a Malian rebel accused of policing a brutal Islamic regime in the Malian city of Timbukti after rebels overran the historic desert city in 2012, at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday May 9, 2022. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP)
Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, a Malian rebel accused of policing a brutal Islamic regime in the Malian city of Timbukti after rebels overran the historic desert city in 2012, attends his trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday May 9, 2022. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP)
Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, a Malian rebel accused of policing a brutal Islamic regime in the Malian city of Timbukti after rebels overran the historic desert city in 2012, attends his trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday May 9, 2022. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP)
Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, a Malian rebel accused of policing a brutal Islamic regime in the Malian city of Timbukti after rebels overran the historic desert city in 2012, arrives for his trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday May 9, 2022. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP)
Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, a Malian rebel accused of policing a brutal Islamic regime in the Malian city of Timbukti after rebels overran the historic desert city in 2012, arrives for his trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday May 9, 2022. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP)
