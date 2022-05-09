Lawyer says alleged Mali extremist was only obeying orders

Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court had argued that the defendant, Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, was a “key figure” in a reign of terror after al-Qaida-linked rebels overran the Malian desert city in 2012.

But defense counsel Melinda Taylor said Al Hassan was merely a member of the Islamic police force, at a time when the Malian authorities were in disarray, who was “obliged to respect and execute the decisions of the Islamic tribunal. This is what the police around the world do.”