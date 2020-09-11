Lawyer: Medical workers improperly accessed Floyd's records

Romanucci did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Hennepin Healthcare provided AP with a statement saying it does not comment on specific cases to maintain patient confidentiality. The healthcare system conducts privacy access audits, and when employees access medical records, the action is tracked and logged.

“Any breach of patient confidentiality is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. If it is determined that a violation has occurred, disciplinary action up to and including termination can be used," Hennepin Healthcare said in an emailed statement.

The healthcare system said it complies with federal regulations that require patients to be notified in the event of a confirmed breach of privacy.

Floyd, a Black man who was in handcuffs, died May 25 after former white Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and became motionless. Chauvin and three other former officers were charged.