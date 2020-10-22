Lawsuit of Michael Jackson sexual abuse accuser dismissed

It's the second time Safechuck's case, filed in 2013, has been thrown out. A judge dismissed it in 2017, but an appeals court revived it early this year after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law giving those who allege childhood sexual abuse longer to file lawsuits.

The similar lawsuit of Safechuck's fellow accuser and “Leaving Neverland” subject Wade Robson, which was also revived by the appeals court, remains alive.

The Jackson estate has adamantly and repeatedly denied that he abused either of the boys, and it is suing HBO over “Leaving Neverland.”

The Associated Press does not typically name victims of sexual abuse. But Robson and Safechuck have repeatedly come forward and approved of the use of their names and faces.