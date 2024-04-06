Lawsuit naming Sean 'Diddy' Combs as co-defendant alleges his son sexually assaulted woman on yacht

The AP does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly, as O’Marcaigh has done. She also consented to being named through her attorneys.

Combs' attorney Aaron Dyer did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment from The Associated Press. Dyer said after last week's raids that Sean Combs "is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name," and that the investigation is "nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."

He told the Los Angeles Times that the latest lawsuit is a “lewd and meritless claim" full of “manufactured lies.”

Sean Combs, who chartered the yacht throughout the holidays in 2022, “had full control of the staff and premises” and “turned what was sold as a wholesome family excursion into a hedonistic environment," the suit said. The court filing alleges he created circumstances where her assault was not only tolerated but encouraged.

O’Marcaigh, who was 25 at the time, said when Christian Combs, then 24, came aboard late one night, he appeared heavily intoxicated, and began giving her inappropriate attention.

She said the two were in a music studio on board the ship, where producer Rodney Jones, who filed his own lawsuit in February, was told to be available around the clock for Sean Combs to work on his next album.

O’Marcaigh said in the suit that Christian Combs was insistent that she take shots of tequila, and she drank out of obligation.

The suit alleges he became increasingly aggressive with her, violently grabbing her arm as she tried to get out of the situation then groping her. The drinks made everything blurry, unusually quickly, the suit says.

Microphones in the studio, where Jones was told to capture everything, recorded their exchange, and the lawsuit includes a transcript where O’Marcaigh demands that Christian Combs stop touching her.

The suit alleges that he later continued the assault in the ship's movie theater, which was used as a spare sleeping area and where she was attempting to find a place to spend the night because the rooms were all taken, before another crew member appeared and he stopped.

O’Marcaigh told the yacht's captain about the assault the following morning, but she alleges that after Combs gave him a large amount of cash the same day, the captain failed to meaningfully investigate or take any action.

The suit says O'Marcaigh was eventually fired in retaliation, and has since been unable to find work in the music industry where she had planned to build a career. It says since 2022, she has suffered severe emotional trauma.

The lawsuit seeks damages to be determined at trial.

Christian Combs is also a musical artist whose song “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” with Kodak Black topped Billboard’s Mainstream R&B Hip-Hop charts in 2022. He was at his father's Los Angeles home during last week's searches, during which he and his brother were handcuffed, but were not arrested.

The producer Jones’ lawsuit, filed by the same attorney as O’Marcaigh's in February, includes allegations that Sean Combs coerced him to solicit prostitutes and pressured him to have sex with them.

It was one of several lawsuits that have brought public scrutiny to the music and business mogul, beginning with a November lawsuit from his former protege and girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, which alleged years of sexual abuse, including rape. It was settled the following day.

Combs and his attorneys have denied all of the lawsuits' allegations.

Combs, a three-time Grammy winner and the founder of Bad Boy Records, is among the most influential hip-hop producers and executives of the past three decades. He turned his hip-hop empire into a broader business empire that includes private-label spirits, fashion, and a TV network.

