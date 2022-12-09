ajc logo
X

Lawsuit against doctor who defied Texas abortion law tossed

National & World News
1 hour ago
Lawyers for a doctor who intentionally defied a Texas abortion law that the lawyers called a “bounty-hunting scheme” say a court has dismissed a test of whether members of the public can sue providers who violate the restrictions

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Lawyers for a doctor who intentionally defied a Texas abortion law that the lawyers called a "bounty-hunting scheme" say a court has dismissed a test of whether members of the public can sue providers who violate the restrictions for at least $10,000 in damages.

Dr. Alan Braid published an opinion piece in the Washington Post last year revealing that he intentionally violated the Texas law shortly after it took effect in September 2021. The law bans abortions after roughly the sixth week of pregnancy and is only enforced through lawsuits filed by private citizens — although Texas subsequently banned abortions entirely after the fall of Roe v. Wade.

Even though Texas now has a broader abortion ban, the Center for Reproductive Rights, which represents Braid, said the decision Thursday by a San Antonio court is still significant because it rejected that people with no connection to an abortion can sue. The dismissal was announced from the bench, and no formal written opinion had been published as of Friday morning.

“When I provided my patient with the care she needed last year, I was doing my duty as a physician,” Braid said in a statement. “It is heartbreaking that Texans still can’t get essential health care in their home state and that providers are left afraid to do their jobs.”

The lawsuit brought against Braid after he announced he had defied the Texas law was filed by Felipe N. Gomez, of Chicago, who asked the court to declare the law unconstitutional. He has said that he wasn’t aware he could claim at least $10,000 in damages if he won his lawsuit, and that if he had received any money, he likely would have donated it to an abortion rights group or to the patients of the doctor he sued.

Gomez said he was waiting to see the court's ruling but has already filed a notice of appeal.

Braid has closed his clinics in Texas and Oklahoma, where abortion is also outlawed. He has since opened other clinics in Illinois and New Mexico.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

OPINION: With Abrams aide’s Tweets, Democrats’ wake-up call goes to voicemail 6h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Louisville’s coaching hire adds intrigue to Georgia Tech’s season opener
3h ago

Credit: Atlanta Braves

Mixed-use project near Truist Park seeks tax breaks despite Braves partnership
6h ago

Credit: TNS

HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
6h ago

Credit: TNS

HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
6h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

The Jolt: These Georgia voters cast blank ballots in Senate runoff
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Yury Kochetkov

Russian politician sentenced for Ukraine action criticism
17m ago
Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals
18m ago
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
13h ago
Kemp: No state gas tax through the holidays, but levy returns in January
22h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top