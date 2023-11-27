Lawson apologizes for shoving Eagles fan, alleging person threatened Bills players and families

“Eventually, our emotions boiled over and I made a mistake,” Lawson wrote. “For that, I apologize, but there are certain lines that should not be crossed.”

Phillips echoed Lawson’s comments in a message posted on his Instagram account.

“I love the crowd I love rowdy fans it makes the game fun. But one thing I’m not going to tolerate is someone threatening me or my family,” Phillips wrote. “This is a line that shouldn’t be crossed.”

Messages left with the Eagles and the NFL were not immediately returned.

The players were unavailable for comment with the Bills entering their bye week off.

Coach Sean McDermott referred to what happened as being “a very unfortunate situation,” upon learning about it on Monday.

"What I’m aware of is that people were asked to have the fan removed and nothing was done,” McDermott said. “So at the end of the day, that’s not for us to concern ourselves with at this point. It’s just unfortunate overall that that would be taking place during a game.”

___

AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston in Philadelphia contributed.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl