Lawrence starting for Jaguas just days after injuring ankle. Browns expected to start Flacco.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is starting Sunday against the Cleveland Browns just days after sustaining a high right ankle sprain that appeared more serious.

Lawrence had to be helped off the field after he got accidentally stepped on by a Jaguars lineman on Monday night in the fourth quarter of a loss against Cincinnati.

But the 24-year-old made a quick recovery, returning to practice Thursday before being cleared to face the Browns (7-5) following a pregame workout.