Lawmakers throw pig guts, punches on Taiwan parliament floor

Premier Su Tseng-chang was due to give a regularly scheduled policy report to lawmakers on Friday morning about the pork policy when opposition party lawmakers from the Nationalist party, also known as the KMT, blocked his attempt to speak by dumping bags of pig organs. Legislators from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party attempted to stop them, resulting in chaos and an exchange of punches.

A DPP lawmaker wrestled a KMT lawmaker to the floor in the scuffle.