Breaking: ‘Suspicious’ object forces Atlanta police to temporarily close Connector
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Lawmakers press Pentagon to re-ground Ospreys until safety issues can be addressed

Three lawmakers are asking Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to consider re-grounding the military's fleet of V-22 Ospreys until solutions can be put in place to address safety and design issues identified by The Associated Press in its recent in-depth investigation of the aircraft's accident record
Marine Two, an Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, with Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff aboard, lifts from Soldier Field in Chicago, Aug. 23, 2024.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Marine Two, an Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, with Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff aboard, lifts from Soldier Field in Chicago, Aug. 23, 2024.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By TARA COPP – Associated Press
Updated 31 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three lawmakers are asking Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to consider re-grounding the military's fleet of V-22 Ospreys until solutions can be put in place to address safety and design issues identified by The Associated Press in its recent in-depth investigation of the aircraft's accident record.

In a letter sent to the Pentagon on Monday, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, and Rep. Richard Neal, all Democrats from Massachusetts, wrote to Austin that “given the current concerns about the safety of the V-22, the aircraft should be grounded, and should not be deployed again until the platform’s significant deficiencies are fully addressed."

The Osprey, which flies like both a helicopter and an airplane, has been in more than 21 major accidents, many of which can be tied back to choices made in its design, the AP found.

The whole fleet was grounded for three months this year following a deadly crash in Japan in November 2023 that killed eight service members, including one from Massachusetts.

Ospreys, which are operated by the Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps and used in the presidential fleet, have now returned to flight operations, with some restrictions.

Osprey pilots have told the AP they do not want to see the aircraft grounded, despite safety concerns, because of its unique capabilities. Program officials have said they are working on fixes to improve the V-22s safety and reliability.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

The lawmakers also cited the AP's reporting that pilots are having to push the V-22's “interim power” feature to be able to land safely — but are advised against it because it can wear down parts. Interim power was a factor in the most recent accident in October when a Japanese self-defense forces Osprey violently tilted and struck the ground on takeoff. An investigation determined the pilots were to blame for not turning on the interim power during takeoff.

“The reality for pilots is that they have to push the aircraft to its limits to stay safe,” the lawmakers wrote.

Two Air Force Special Operations Command CV-22B Ospreys fly low and fast in formation on a training range named the Hornet at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tara Copp)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A V-22 Osprey tilt rotor aircraft taxi's during a mission in western Iraqi desert, Oct. 13, 2008. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Osprey's safety issues spiked over five years and caused deaths. Pilots still want to...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Takeaways from the AP's investigation into Osprey safety issues
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US to give antipersonnel mines to Ukraine to help slow the Russian advance
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The FBI and DHS leaders won't testify publicly about national security threats before the...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

French mass rape trial prosecutors demand maximum sentence for Gisèle Pelicot's...7m ago
Judge in LA delays until January decision on resentencing Menendez brothers13m ago
Former Kentucky sheriff pleads not guilty in the fatal courthouse shooting of a judge14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Dickens administration wants to dictate changes to city inspector general office
T.D. Jakes, megachurch pastor with ties to Atlanta, suffers medical emergency
Predicting Atlanta United’s end-of-season roster moves