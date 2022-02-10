Lawmakers launch 'all levels' probe into Ronald Greene death

Edwards' news conference marked the first time he characterized the actions of the troopers involved in Greene’s arrest as “racist." And he denied doing anything to impede or delay justice. “The implication that I knew more and tried to cover it up is simply and categorically false," he said.

Asked at the news conference about the prospect of a legislative probe, Edwards said: “I can’t tell you that I welcome an investigation that is an absolute witch hunt with no basis in fact. Where would that stop?"

Schexnayder said a new investigative committee made up of four Democrats and four Republicans will begin public hearings in the coming weeks, with Edwards himself among the witnesses likely to be called. Lawmakers are also expected to request a range of documents, including text messages from Edwards that he has yet to release in response to a public records request by AP.

Edwards has denied Schexnayder’s contention in the recent AP report that the governor met with him last June and sought to discourage a legislative inquiry into the case by blaming Greene’s death on a car wreck.

Page Cortez, the Republican Senate president, said he was also at the meeting and recalled the governor making the argument that “nothing nefarious” happened in Greene’s arrest; that Greene “ran into a tree” after a chase; and that no criminal charges were going to be brought in the case. Cortez also backed Schexnayder’s account of the governor saying there was no need for lawmakers to take action.

Cortez said recent events have made clear that lawmakers — and the public — need more information. “The legislature, as a whole, feels like we need to get more answers and be more transparent about what took place,” he said.

“I want to know exactly what happened to make sure the family gets justice,” said state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, a Baton Rouge Democrat appointed to the committee. “The governor should answer any questions we have but our focus has to be the entire, holistic view of the investigation.”

The legislative action is playing out amid a more than 2-year-old federal civil rights probe into the deadly encounter and whether police brass obstructed justice to protect the troopers who arrested Greene.

An AP investigation found Greene's death was part of a pattern of state police violence shrouded in secrecy, and among at least a dozen cases over the past decade in which troopers or their bosses ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct.

Greene's mother, Mona Hardin, has called for Edwards to resign.

"He was able to stand aside as all this unfolded and just remain mute," she told the AP. "That's shameful."

___

Mustian reported from New York.

Caption Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton

Caption Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton

Caption Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton

Caption FILE - This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows troopers holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. Text messages obtained by The Associated Press show Louisiana's governor was informed within hours of the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. (Louisiana State Police via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE — This image taken from video from Louisiana state trooper Lt. John Clary's body-worn camera shows trooper Kory York standing over Ronald Greene on his stomach on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. Text messages obtained by The Associated Press show Louisiana's governor was informed within hours of the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene.(Louisiana State Police via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - This file image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera video shows other troopers holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. Text messages obtained by The Associated Press show Louisiana's governor was informed within hours of the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited

Caption This image obtained by the Associated Press through a public records request shows a text message to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, informing him of the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. Police told Edwards that troopers engaged in "a violent, lengthy struggle" that ended with the Black motorist's death. The Democrat remained publicly quiet as police clung to a much different story: that Greene died from a crash following a high-speed chase. What the governor knew and when have become questions in the federal investigation of Greene's death. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited