Lawmakers fear turning 144 cities into "micropolitan" areas

In a separate letter to the Office of Management and Budget, Hoeven said the proposal also would hurt micropolitan areas that were on the cusp of becoming metro areas. If approved, it wouldn't take effect until 2023.

Statisticians who recommended changing the definition of a metro area say it's long overdue, given that the U.S. population has more than doubled since the 50,000-person threshold was introduced in 1950. Back then, about half of U.S. residents lived in metros; now, 86% do.

Scores of city leaders and rural researchers also have written, urging the Office of Management and Budget to reject the proposal.

The city manager of Mankato, Minnesota estimated that her community would lose directly $400,000 in funding that goes toward homeless shelters, affordable housing and medical care to the uninsured. This federal funding also leverages other other low-income housing projects, said Susan Arntz.

“The City of Mankato, Minnesota is very troubled by the proposal to modify the standards," Arntz said in a letter.

Another concern for many metros areas at risk of being reclassified is that they will have less name recognition outside their region, George Hammond, a University of Arizona economist, said Tuesday during an online seminar about the topic sponsored by the National Association for Business Economics and the Association for University Business and Economic Research.

“This is a big concern for local policymakers and economic developers,” Hammond said. “If a metropolitan statistical area is redefined as a micropolitan area, it may fall out of the conversation. There is less buzz. There’s less knowledge that the NSA exists nationwide.”

