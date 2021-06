Lawmakers agree NCAA needs NIL help, but how much and when?

"To race to just an NIL bill and not address these injustices is tragic,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), a former Stanford football player, said before Emmert and five other witnesses testified before the committee.

Wicker wants to take a different approach, calling for a “more focused bill on a faster timeline.”

Emmert said the NCAA plans to act on its proposed NIL legislation soon.

“Preferably by the end of the month,” Emmert said.

The Division I Council meets June 22-23 and could take action then, but only a federal law can preempt state laws in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and New Mexico that are set to go into effect July 1.

Earlier Wednesday, Connecticut became the 19th state to pass NIL legislation. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who has sponsored with Booker the sweeping College Athlete Bill of Rights, said he would block any federal NIL bill that is less permissive than Connecticut's.

“We need to listen to the athletes,” Blumenthal said. "They are the ones who are all too frequently outnumbered in this conversation.”

There were no athletes among the witnesses who testified at the fifth NIL-related hearing in Congress over the past year, but chairwoman Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) said there was a plan to hear from a panel of athletes in the future.

College sports leaders have warned a patchwork of state laws will make it impossible for schools that compete against each other to do so on a level playing field.

“The impact would be enormous," Gonzaga men's basketball coach Mark Few told the committee. “You’d be at a huge competitive disadvantage, both when student-athletes are coming out of high school and when they have the opportunity to transfer.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) scolded Emmert and the NCAA for not taking care of the NIL issue sooner.

“This is why the states have taken it upon themselves to do what the NCAA has proven incapable of doing,” said Blackburn, who also took direct aim at Emmert. “Don’t you think it is time to call your leadership of the organization into question?”

Emmert said that was a question for the university leaders who sit on the NCAA Board of Governors. The board approved a contract extension for Emmert in April.

Emmert reiterated the NCAA wants a national NIL law that would preempt state laws, keep college athletes from being employees of their schools and provide limited antitrust protection from future litigation.

The NCAA's NIL proposal would place so-called guardrails around deals athletes could make to protect against third-party payments being used as recruiting inducements or pay-for-play.

Most of the state laws that have been passed also place some limitations on the types of NIL deals athletes can do.

ESPN college football analyst and former Stanford football player Rod Gilmore, who also holds a law degree, said guardrails benefit the NCAA more than athletes.

“Players have been treated like second-class citizens,” he said.

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.) ended the hearing by asking each of the panelists if they thought college athletes should be able to profit from their names, images and likenesses.

After each answered, yes, Lujan asked: “So why is this taking so long?”

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://APpodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, left, joined by NCAA President Mark Emmert, right, speaks as the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee holds a hearing on student athlete compensation and federal legislative proposals to enable athletes participating in collegiate sports to monetize their name, image, and likeness, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, left, greets Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, center, and NCAA President Mark Emmert, as her panel holds a hearing on student athlete compensation and federal legislative proposals to enable athletes participating in collegiate sports to monetize their name, image, and likeness, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, left, speaks with NCAA President Mark Emmert as the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee prepares to hold a hearing on student athlete compensation and federal legislative proposals to enable athletes participating in collegiate sports to monetize their name, image, and likeness, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

FILE - In this March 29, 2021, file photo, Baylor's DiJonai Carrington, left, shoots past Connecticut's Paige Bueckers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA college basketball tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Connecticut has become the latest state to pass legislation allowing college athletes to make a profit from their names, images and likenesses. The language, which received final approval in the Senate late Tuesday, June 8, 2021, makes it possible for college players to be paid for endorsements, social media content, sponsorship deals and personal appearances. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, joined at left by Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., the ranking member, holds a hearing on student athlete compensation and federal legislative proposals to enable athletes participating in collegiate sports to monetize their name, image, and likeness, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks to reporters as the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee holds a hearing on student athlete compensation and federal legislative proposals to enable athletes participating in collegiate sports to monetize their name, image, and likeness, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, joined at left by Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., holds a hearing on student athlete compensation and federal legislative proposals to enable athletes participating in collegiate sports to monetize their name, image, and likeness, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., left, and Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, prepare to hold a hearing on student athlete compensation and federal legislative proposals to enable athletes participating in collegiate sports to monetize their name, image, and likeness, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., left, speaks with Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, as the panel holds a hearing on student athlete compensation and federal legislative proposals to enable athletes participating in collegiate sports to monetize their name, image, and likeness, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite