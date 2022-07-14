Lawmaker: Officer in Uvalde video husband of slain teacher

The hallway video shows Ruiz quickly glancing at his phone around 11:36 a.m. while holding a position at the end of the hallway. Three minutes earlier, the gunman is seen walking down the hallway and entering the classroom.

Authorities have previously said that body camera footage later showed Ruiz at 11:48 a.m. entering the building through the west door and telling officers, “She is shot.”

"What happened to (Ruiz) is he tried to move forward into the hallway, he was detained and they took his gun away from him and they escorted him from the scene," Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw told lawmakers at a hearing on June 21.

McCraw has called it an “abject failure” that police ultimately waited more than an hour before confronting the gunman.

“We’ll have much to say about the police response, but no criticism of this officer,” Moody tweeted.