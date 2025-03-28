Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Law firm Jenner & Block sues over Trump executive order, becoming second firm to do so

A prominent Washington law firm targeted by President Donald Trump has sued to block an executive order that threatens its federal contracts and the security clearances of its employees
President Donald Trump speaks at an education event and executive order signing in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump speaks at an education event and executive order signing in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By ERIC TUCKER – Associated Press
Updated 42 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A prominent law firm targeted by President Donald Trump sued on Friday to block an executive order that threatens its federal contracts and the security clearances of its employees.

Jenner & Block says the executive order, one in a series of White House decrees over the last month meant to punish the legal community, is unconstitutional and that it expects to "prevail quickly." It said it had no interest in "capitulating to unconstitutional government coercion," a perhaps veiled reference to a deal struck last week with the White House by another targeted firm, Paul Weiss.

“The Order threatens not only Jenner, but also its clients and the legal system itself,” the complaint says. "Our Constitution, top to bottom, forbids attempts by the government to punish citizens and lawyers based on the clients they represent, the positions they advocate, the opinions they voice, and the people with whom they associate.”

The executive order against Jenner & Block this week stemmed from the fact that the firm once employed Andrew Weissmann, a lawyer who served on special counsel Robert Mueller's team that investigated Trump during his first term in office. Weissmann left the firm four years ago.

The firm is the second to sue over a Trump executive order, following the path of Perkins Coie, which succeeded this month in getting a judge to block portions of it from being implemented.

Other firms that have faced similar orders include Covington & Burling and most recently WilmerHale, a firm connected to Mueller and several of his top aides.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Demonstrators rally in support of federal workers outside of the Department of Health and Human Services, Feb. 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Credit: AP

Appeals court refuses to halt an order for the rehiring of thousands of fired federal workers

Federal judge struggles with scope of relief for fired workers

Judge orders a June trial for US government's felony case against Boeing

The Latest

Rescuers walk at the site of a high-rise building under construction that collapsed after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Major earthquakes strike Myanmar and Thailand

14m ago

Stock market today: Wall Street slips following discouraging updates on inflation and US shoppers

16m ago

US consumers remained cautious about spending last month as inflation ticked higher

17m ago

Featured

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., responds to reporters as the Senate works to avert a partial government shutdown ahead of the midnight deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Senate votes to overturn rule that capped bank overdraft fees at $5

Bank advocates are lauding a proposed move to scrap a $5 cap on bank overdraft fees, but U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia says it could squeeze American families.

A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day

The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.

As YSL trial dragged on, justice for other families was put on hold

The length of the YSL case meant many other criminal cases in Georgia had to be put on hold, worsening an already full backlog of cases stemming from the COVID-19 shutdowns.