Law firm Jenner & Block sues over Trump executive order, becoming second firm to do so

WASHINGTON (AP) — A prominent law firm targeted by President Donald Trump sued on Friday to block an executive order that threatens its federal contracts and the security clearances of its employees.

Jenner & Block says the executive order, one in a series of White House decrees over the last month meant to punish the legal community, is unconstitutional and that it expects to "prevail quickly." It said it had no interest in "capitulating to unconstitutional government coercion," a perhaps veiled reference to a deal struck last week with the White House by another targeted firm, Paul Weiss.

“The Order threatens not only Jenner, but also its clients and the legal system itself,” the complaint says. "Our Constitution, top to bottom, forbids attempts by the government to punish citizens and lawyers based on the clients they represent, the positions they advocate, the opinions they voice, and the people with whom they associate.”