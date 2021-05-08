Law enforcement help capture loose zebra in middle Tennessee

According to news outlets, Cookeville Police Department and Putnam County Sherriff's office assisted Triple W employees capture the “agitated” zebra early Friday morning. Cookeville is about 80 miles (128 kilometers) east of Nashville.

The zebra ran onto Highway 111, but was not hurt due to the lack of traffic. Multiple methods were used to attempt to regain control of the animal. At one point, two police officers made “unsuccessful attempts" to deploy stun guns to redirect or capture the animal.