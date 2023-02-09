X
Dark Mode Toggle

Lavrov in Khartoum to meet with Sudanese military leaders

National & World News
50 minutes ago
Sudanese state media says Russia's foreign minister is poised to meet in Khartoum with military leaders on Russia and other matters

CAIRO (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to meet Thursday in Khartoum with Sudan's military rulers on Russia and other matters, the country’s state-run SUNA news agency said.

Along with Sudan-Russia ties, the talks were expected to focus on Khartoum’s role with affairs in its neighboring conflict-stricken countries, including Chad, South Sudan and Central African Republic, according to Sudan's acting Foreign Minister Ali al-Sadiq. He offered no further details.

Lavrov’s visit to Sudan comes as senior diplomats from the U.S. and other European nations conclude two days of talks with Sudanese military leaders and pro-democracy groups to push for a final agreement to restore the country’s transition to democracy.

An October 2021 military coup derailed Sudan’s short-lived, democratic transition. It came after the removal of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 amid a popular uprising against his Islamist-backed repressive rule.

Late last year, the generals reached an initial deal with major pro-democracy groups to establish a civilian government. Internationally-backed talks were still underway to achieve a final agreement.

Lavrov’s visit is part of a multi-leg Africa trip that has taken him to Mali and Mauritania. It is Lavrov's second trip to Africa this year as Russia seeks to maximize its interests on the continent amid rising global interest in Africa's rich resources.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Stolen SUV riddled with bullets crashes in Midtown Atlanta, police say8h ago

Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Arrest made in string of South Fulton dating app robberies
6h ago

Class 6A blog: Region tournament scores, schedules
8h ago

Credit: Becky Stein

Kevin Gillespie’s Southern restaurant Revival has closed in Decatur
10h ago

Credit: Becky Stein

Kevin Gillespie’s Southern restaurant Revival has closed in Decatur
10h ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia school board picks leader after letter targeted her sexuality
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Zelenskyy wraps up European tour with visit to EU summit
15m ago
Reports: Suns get All-Star Kevin Durant in trade with Nets
25m ago
Death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake rises, hope fades
35m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA all-time points mark
In Atlanta, Harris focuses on climate change in touting Biden agenda
11h ago
Democrats agree with Senate GOP leaders: probe funding of Euro trip
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top