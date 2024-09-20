Laver Cup is 2-2 after Fritz and Shelton win doubles from Alcaraz and Zverev

BERLIN (AP) — American pair Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton edged Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in doubles to tie the Laver Cup after the first day Friday.

Alcaraz and Zverev, who faced each other in the French Open final three months ago, had a point for 5-4 in the second set but lost it and the game, and Fritz and Shelton served out to win 7-6 (5), 6-4.

That left Team Europe and Team World at 2-2 with two more days to go in a format reminiscent of golf’s Ryder Cup.