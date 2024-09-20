Nation & World News

Laver Cup is 2-2 after Fritz and Shelton win doubles from Alcaraz and Zverev

American pair Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton have edged Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in doubles to tie the Laver Cup after the first day in Berlin
Team Europe's Carlos Alcaraz, left, and Alexander Zverev slap hands during a doubles match against Team World's Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz on the first day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)

1 hour ago

BERLIN (AP) — American pair Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton edged Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in doubles to tie the Laver Cup after the first day Friday.

Alcaraz and Zverev, who faced each other in the French Open final three months ago, had a point for 5-4 in the second set but lost it and the game, and Fritz and Shelton served out to win 7-6 (5), 6-4.

That left Team Europe and Team World at 2-2 with two more days to go in a format reminiscent of golf’s Ryder Cup.

Team World won the opening match when Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina topped Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-4.

Ruud, ranked No. 9, made 20 unforced errors and just 11 winners.

Cerundolo improved his record against Ruud to 4-3.

Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled Team Europe even by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4. Kokkinakis ousted Tsitsipas at the U.S. Open but Tsitsipas was far more comfortable indoors.

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov then beat Chile's Alejandro Tabilo 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) after more than two hours.

Each match win is worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday, and three points on Sunday. The first team to 13 points wins. The tournament ends on Sunday.

Earlier Friday, the Laver Cup and the ATP tour announced a five-year extension to their existing agreement.

Team World's Ben Shelton, left, and Taylor Fritz confer during a doubles match against Team Europe's Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev on the first day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)

Team Europe's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns a ball during his singles tennis match against team World's Thanasi Kokkinakis on the first day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Team Europe's Grigor Dimitrov reacts during his singles tennis match against team World's Alejandro Tabilo on the first day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Team World's Francisco Cerundolo returns during his singles tennis match against team Europe's Casper Ruud on the first day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Casper Ruud returns a ball to Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo during their men's singles Laver Cup tennis match at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, Friday Sept. 20, 2024. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)

Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo says goodbye to captain Björn Borg after winning his match against Norway's Casper Ruud during their men's singles Laver Cup tennis match at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, Friday Sept. 20, 2024. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)

Team World's Alejandro Tabilo returns the ball during his singles tennis match against team Europe's Grigor Dimitrov on the first day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

