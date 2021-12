Lavatai runs for 2 TDs, Navy's D dominates in win over Army

“It is good to be lucky,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said of the 4-yard, first-down run by Fagot that set up Bijan Nichols' 43-yard field goal and kept alive a nearly nine-minute drive.

The up-back on a punt, Fagot said he made a line call because Army overloaded one side. Freshman center Ethan Nguyen mistook it for a fake call and Fagot got the first down despite being hit in the facemask with the snap.

“I mean, as a linebacker, you kind of already have tunnel vision, so I wasn’t really expecting it,” Fagot said. “So when I caught it, I just, I just started running straight.”

It worked.

The Navy defense and Fagot also made the big play at the end, stopping Army quarterback Christian Anderson a yard short at the Navy 46 on fourth down with 91 seconds left.

“Honestly, it came down to that last one,” said Anderson, who scored on a 56-yard run on the fourth play from scrimmage. “I feel like we were moving the ball pretty OK. Then we got to the fourth down. I’ve just got to be able to make that run and get that conversion.”

Navy ran out the clock and then celebrated.

“Obviously, it's something we dream of,” Navy senior center Pierce Banbury said. “That is the reason I came to the Academy, to have that feeling. Right now, I am speechless.”

Cole Talley added field goals of 31 and 32 yards in helping Army take a 13-7 halftime lead. The Black Knights generated little after that in seeing their four-game winning streak snapped.

“They beat blocks, they just destroyed blocks," Army coach Jeff Monken said. "They just did a much better job defending us than we did attacking them on offense. We tried different things and none of them worked. We just got outplayed.”

After Anderson's touchdown, Lavatai capped an 11-play, 83-yard response by the Midshipmen, scoring on an 8-yard run on which fullback James Harris helped carry him the final 3 yards.

“I was thinking about jumping,” said Lavatai, who ran for 62 yards and was 4 of 6 for 82 yards passing. “Good thing I didn't because I probably would not have gotten there.”

Navy took over in the second half, taking the kickoff and going 74 yards in 10 plays with Lavatai scoring from 2 yards out. The drive featured a 26-yard run by Chance Warren on fourth-and-4 that got the ball to the 2. It was supposed to be a pass to Lavatai, but Warren saw it wasn't open so he ran.

“We were going to come out swinging,” Niumatalolo said. “We have been hearing a lot of stuff that the tables have turned and they were on top. We have never felt that. I think they are a very good football team. But our schedule is tough and that is by design.”

Navy's season is now over. Army will play Missouri in the Armed Forces Bowl in Texas on Dec. 22.

“This is the game we build up for year round," Army defensive back Cedrick Cunningham said. " We pretty much build our program to beat (Navy), so to lose to them is very disappointing.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Caption Army quarterback Christian Anderson (4) reacts to scoring a touchdown against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Caption Army quarterback Christian Anderson (4) reacts to scoring a touchdown against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption Army quarterback Christian Anderson is tripped up as he runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Caption Army quarterback Christian Anderson is tripped up as he runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption Army cadets cheer after Army scored a field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Caption Army cadets cheer after Army scored a field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption Army wide receiver Isaiah Alston (86) is tripped up by Navy defensive end Eavan Gibbons during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Caption Army wide receiver Isaiah Alston (86) is tripped up by Navy defensive end Eavan Gibbons during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption Navy midshipmen march off of the field before an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Caption Navy midshipmen march off of the field before an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption Naval academy mascot Bill the Goat, takes a Navy midshipman's hat as they march onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Caption Naval academy mascot Bill the Goat, takes a Navy midshipman's hat as they march onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption Army cadets march on the field before an NCAA college football game against Navy on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Caption Army cadets march on the field before an NCAA college football game against Navy on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption Navy midshipmen march on the field before an NCAA college football game against Army on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Caption Navy midshipmen march on the field before an NCAA college football game against Army on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption Army cadets march on the field before an NCAA college football game against Navy on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Caption Army cadets march on the field before an NCAA college football game against Navy on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Caption Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption Army head coach Jeff Monken walks out onto the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Caption Army head coach Jeff Monken walks out onto the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption Army cadets cheer after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Caption Army cadets cheer after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke