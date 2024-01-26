Lauren Boebert's ex-husband charged after 2 domestic incidents

The second incident, on Jan. 9, involved a physical fight with the couple’s 18-year-old son during which Jayson Boebert grabbed a rifle after the teen called authorities, according to a separate arrest affidavit. That led to charges of harassment, prohibited use of a weapon and third-degree assault, court documents show. Lauren Boebert was not present during the fight.

Jayson Boebert did not respond to calls and texts seeking comment Friday. He is scheduled for a court hearing next Monday.

Congressman Boebert is facing her own difficulties, including allegations during the first Republican primary debate Thursday night that she is "carpetbagging" by switching to Colorado's 4th Congressional District from the 3rd District, where she's lived and raised her family in the town of Silt.

Boebert argues that her candidacy in the old district threatened Republican control of the seat; she defeated the Democratic opponent, Adam Frisch, by only 546 votes in 2022. If Boebert had stayed in the 3rd District, she was expected to have a rematch in November with Frisch, who had already far out-fundraised her.