Laughter, tears, cheers at funeral for Biz Markie

Markie, born Marcel Theo Hall, was known for his lighthearted ways, and was the self-proclaimed “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop.”

“The thing I’m going to miss the most about him was every time he would see me, his face would just light up with that Chiclet, toothy smile,” said his widow, Tara Hall.

“He made me laugh every day,” she said. “That is not hyperbole. That is a fact.”

A New York native, Markie began his music career in 1985 and became known in the mainstream in 1989 with the platinum-selling song “Just a Friend,” which made VH1’s list of 100 greatest hip-hop songs of all time.

Caption People attend the funeral services for the late Marcel Theo Hall, aka "Biz Markie" at the Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 in Patchogue, NY. (Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday via AP) Credit: Alejandra Villa Loarca Credit: Alejandra Villa Loarca