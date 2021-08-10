ajc logo
X

Latvia declares state of emergency along its Belarus border

National & World News
1 hour ago
Latvia has declared a state of emergency at its Belarus border, authorizing the border guards but also armed forces and police to use physical force to return illegal immigrants to the country from which they came

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Latvia declared a state of emergency Tuesday at its Belarus border, authorizing the border guards but also armed forces and police to use physical force to return illegal immigrants to the country from which they came.

Latvia, like neighboring Lithuania, has faced an influx of mostly Iraqi migrants in the past few months coming in from Belarus. Their borders with Belarus are also the European Union's external border.

The state of emergency will run from Aug. 11 until Nov. 10, the Baltic News Service said, and would also enable the Armed Forces and the state police to assist the Border Guard with the prevention of illegal immigration.

Latvia has a nearly 175-kilometer (109-mile) border with Belarus. Currently only border guards can patrol the border.

BNS, quoting the State Border Guard, said between Aug. 6 and Aug. 10, 283 people were detained for crossing the border from Belarus, bring the total for 2021 so far to 343 people.

The three Baltic countries, which all are members of the 27-nation EU, have accused the government of Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging the migrant flow in retaliation for the EU sanctions against his country following the diversion of a passenger plane to arrest a dissident journalist aboard.

Poland, another EU member that borders Belarus, says it is also seeing a rising number of Iraqi and Afghan migrants trying to enter from Belarus, in what a government official called part of Belarus' “hybrid war” against the EU.

__

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

In Other News
1
Thai police fire rubber bullets, tear gas at virus protest
2
South Carolina gov gets anti-abortion org's 1st 2022 backing
3
Tropical storm warnings for US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico
4
Chucky Thompson, Bad Boy Records music producer, dead at 53
5
Bear cub strolls aisles at Southern California supermarket
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top