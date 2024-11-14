Breaking: Justice Department finds “abhorrent, unconstitutional” conditions at Fulton jail
Latvia charges 2 Lithuanians for counterfeiting Ariel laundry products in organized criminal venture

Latvian police say that criminal proceedings have been initiated against two Lithuanian citizens suspected of counterfeiting Ariel laundry detergent products and distributing them in significant quantities across Europe
50 minutes ago

HELSINKI (AP) — Latvian police said Thursday that criminal proceedings have been initiated against two Lithuanian citizens suspected of counterfeiting Ariel laundry detergent products and distributing them in significant quantities across Europe as part of an organized international crime venture.

In November 2023, Latvian police, in cooperation with tax and customs officials, uncovered a large-scale operation in a residential area of Riga, the Latvian capital, where counterfeit Ariel laundry detergents were packed and stored. The police shared photos of the discovery in a Facebook post.

The discovery included a warehouse filled with 22 metric tons of fake washing powder and liquid detergent bearing the Ariel trademark, along with packaging materials, labels and false shipping documents.

Latvian police said Thursday it had completed an investigation into the case and that the two Lithuanian citizens, born in 1978 and 1990, now face charges for “illegal production of counterfeit products, illegal use of a trademark, forgery of a mark" as well as deliberate use and distribution of a forged trademark.

The suspects are believed to be part of an organized crime group responsible for producing and distributing counterfeit Ariel products across Europe. If convicted, they could face up to six years in prison.

Latvian police estimate the criminal activities caused a financial damage of more than 739,000 euros ($781,000) to Procter & Gamble, the owner of the Ariel brand.

