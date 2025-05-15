Nation & World News
Latin America's leftist leaders remember Uruguay's 'Pepe' Mujica as generous, charismatic leader

In the soaring palace of Uruguay’s parliament, left-wing presidents from the region have come to remember former President Jose Mujica as a generous and charismatic leader whose legacy of humility remained an example for the world’s politicians
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva kisses Lucia Topolansky, widow of former Uruguayan President Jose Mujica, during funeral ceremonies for the late leader at the Legislative Palace in Montevideo, Uruguay, Thursday, May 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

By NAYARA BATSCHKE – Associated Press
2 hours ago

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — In the soaring palace of Uruguay's parliament, leftist presidents from the region came to remember former President Jose Mujica on Thursday as a generous and charismatic leader whose legacy of humility remained an example for the world's politicians.

“A person like Pepe Mujica doesn’t die,” Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said as he paid his respects to his longtime friend, widely known as Pepe, at the Legislative Palace in Montevideo where his body lay in state, eulogizing the onetime Marxist guerrilla who spent over a decade in prison in the 1970s as a “superior human being.”

“His body is gone. But the ideas he put forward over the years demonstrate the generosity of a man who spent 14 years in prison and managed to emerge without hatred toward the people who imprisoned and tortured him,” Lula said.

Approaching the coffin, tears streamed down his face. Lula pulled Mujica’s lifelong and fellow politician, 80-year-old Lucía Topolansky, into a hug and planted a kiss on her forehead.

Mujica, a member of Uruguay's leftist Broad Front coalition elected in 2009, and Lula, the standard-bearer of Brazil's Workers’ Party who started his second term in 2007, belonged to a generation of leftist leaders elected to office across Latin America in the early years of this century.

The movement's power faded in recent years as some governments became embroiled in corruption scandals. But Mujica stood out for keeping his reputation for honesty and humility intact.

Lula frequently met Mujica in his three-room farmhouse on the outskirts of Montevideo, where, after retiring from the Senate, the former president tended to his chrysanthemums and dispensed wisdom to a range of visitors — from rock band Aerosmith to philosopher Noam Chomsky. It's also where Mujica died at age 89 on Tuesday, after more than a year spent battling esophageal cancer.

Another leftist leader paying tribute to Mujica in Montevideo on Thursday was Chile's president, Gabriel Boric.

On learning of Mujica's death on Tuesday, both Boric and Lula jetted to Uruguay from Beijing, where they had been meeting Chinese officials.

They were received by Uruguay's moderate left-wing president, Yamandú Orsi, who was Mujica's preferred candidate in last fall's presidential elections.

“Life goes on, causes remain,” Boric wrote on social media. “Thank you, dear Pepe, we will carry you with us in every fight.”

The casket of late former President Jose Mujica stands outside the Legislative Palace after funeral ceremonies in Montevideo, Uruguay, Thursday, May 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Santiago Mazzarovich)

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, right, and Chile's President Gabriel Boric embrace during funeral ceremonies for former Uruguayan President Jose Mujica at the Legislative Palace in Montevideo, Uruguay, Thursday, May 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

Uruguay's President Yamandu Orsi, back left, his wife Laura Alonsoperez, second from left, and Lucia Topolansky, the widow of late former President Jose Mujica, watch the honor guard carry his casket after funeral ceremonies at the Legislative Palace in Montevideo, Uruguay, Thursday, May 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Santiago Mazzarovich)

Chile's President Gabriel Boric offers condolences to Lucia Topolansky, widow of former Uruguayan President Jose Mujica, during funeral ceremonies at the Legislative Palace in Montevideo, Uruguay, Thursday, May 15, 2025. Second from right is Uruguayan President Yamandu Orsi and his wife Laura Alonsopere, right. I(AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

