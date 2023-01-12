Late Pentagon chief Ash Carter to be honored at service

In the years since, female troops have broken through a variety of combat roles that were previously unavailable to them, including the first women to graduate U.S. Army Ranger School, the first Army female infantry officer, the first Army Green Beret and the first female to graduate Naval Special Warfare training.

In June 2016, Carter ended the ban on transgender troops.

“Our mission is to defend this country, and we don’t want barriers unrelated to a person’s qualification to serve preventing us from recruiting or retaining the soldier, sailor, airman or Marine who can best accomplish the mission," Carter said at the time.

President Donald Trump reinstated a ban against transgender troops in 2017, which resulted in a yearslong legal battle as some troops who had come out under the previous policy found themselves in limbo. Biden overturned Trump's policy in 2021, again allowing transgender troops to serve openly.