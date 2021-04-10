Late goals hurt Man City, boost Liverpool in Premier League

City's fourth league defeat of the season should only delay the inevitable as it closes in on regaining the title. Pep Guardiola's team leads by 14 points with six matches remaining, though second-place Manchester United has two games in hand.

At Anfield, Liverpool was heading for another disappointing result at home when Trent Alexander-Arnold curled a stunning effort into the corner also in the first minute of stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win against Aston Villa.