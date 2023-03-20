Last wild Atlantic salmon can survive Maine dams, feds say

However, environmental groups said the dams threaten extinction of the salmon, and NOAA's ruling is shortsighted. They also said the dams endanger other vulnerable species of fish, such as sturgeon.

The dams' negative impacts on salmon are a violation of the Endangered Species Act, said the Kennebec Coalition, an alliance of several environmental groups supporting dam removal, in a statement. They argue that in addition to blocking access to key spawning habitat, the dams also create hazardous conditions for this fish.

“Removal of these dams provides the best chance to prevent Atlantic salmon from becoming extinct, while also continuing the restoration of a vibrant, healthy Kennebec River,” the statement said.

Atlantic salmon populations in the U.S. fell into the hundreds due to factors such as overfishing and habitat loss, according to NOAA. They've been listed under the Endangered Species Act for over two decades.

Conservationists and Native American tribes have for years made the case that Brookfield has not fulfilled its obligations to protect the remaining salmon.