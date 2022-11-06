ajc logo
X

Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday

National & World News
By MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press
43 minutes ago
This week's total lunar eclipse is the last one for three years

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Better catch the moon’s disappearing act Tuesday — there won’t be another like it for three years.

The total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours — the farther west, the better — and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. As an extra treat, Uranus will be visible just a finger’s width above the moon, resembling a bright star.

Totality will last nearly 1 1/2 hours — from 5:16 a.m. to 6:41 a.m. EST — as Earth passes directly between the moon and sun.

Known as a blood moon, it will appear a reddish-orange from the light of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises. At the peak of the eclipse, the moon will be 242740 miles (390,653 kilometers) away, according to NASA scientists. Binoculars and telescopes will enhance viewing, provided the skies are clear.

South America will get a glimpse of Tuesday’s lunar eclipse, weather permitting. Striking out altogether, Africa, the Middle East and most of Europe will have to wait until 2025.

Among those providing a livestream of Tuesday’s lunar extravaganza: Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles and the Italian-based Virtual Telescope Project.

It’s the second total lunar eclipse this year; the first was in May. The next one won’t be until 2025. Plenty of partial lunar eclipses will be available in the meantime.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia defense quiets Tennessee hype: ‘Business, not personal’13h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Georgia early voting finishes with big turnout before Election Day

Credit: AP

In first start, Zach Pyron a breath of fresh air for Georgia Tech
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Against Georgia’s defense amid loud crowd, No. 1 Tennessee wasn’t ‘fine’
16h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Against Georgia’s defense amid loud crowd, No. 1 Tennessee wasn’t ‘fine’
16h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Gridlock Guy: Second round of Game of Cones far worse than the first
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Pope calls female genital mutilation a crime that must stop
4m ago
Cameroonian President Paul Biya marks 40 years in power
18m ago
Equipment that's designed to cut methane emission is failing
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Week 12 high school football scoreboard
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top