Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Last surviving pilot from the Battle of Britain, John 'Paddy' Hemingway, dies at age 105

John “Paddy” Hemingway, the last surviving pilot who flew during the Battle of Britain, has died at the age of 105
FILE - The last known Battle of Britain pilot, Group Captain John 'Paddy' Hemingway DFC celebrating his 105th birthday at the British Embassy in Dublin, Ireland, July 17, 2024. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The last known Battle of Britain pilot, Group Captain John 'Paddy' Hemingway DFC celebrating his 105th birthday at the British Embassy in Dublin, Ireland, July 17, 2024. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP, File)
56 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — John “Paddy” Hemingway, the last surviving pilot who flew during the Battle of Britain, has died at the age of 105.

He died Monday at his home in Dublin, the Royal Air Force said.

Hemingway was just 20 years old when he and his comrades in the Royal Air Force took to the skies to fight off wave after wave of Nazi aircraft that sought to pound Britain into submission during the the summer and autumn of 1940.

During dogfights with German aircraft in August of 1940, Hemingway was twice forced to bail out of his Hurricane fighter, once landing in sea off the east coast of England, before returning to his squadron to resume the fight, the RAF said. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for gallantry in 1941.

In an interview with the BBC in 2020, Hemingway dismissed suggestions of bravery and heroism, saying he was a pilot and had a job to do.

“The world was at war, and you couldn’t go somewhere and say, ‘I’m at peace and I don’t fight wars,’” he said.

“The main skill was luck. You had to be lucky, no matter how good you were. For instance, my boss, Dickie Lee, was the best pilot I’ve every seen, but he was shot down and killed. So he had no luck. I had bags of luck.”

FILE - The last known Battle of Britain pilot, Group Captain John 'Paddy' Hemingway DFC celebrating his 105th birthday at the British Embassy in Dublin, Ireland, July 17, 2024. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - The last known Battle of Britain pilot, Group Captain John 'Paddy' Hemingway DFC celebrating his 105th birthday at the British Embassy in Dublin, Ireland, July 17, 2024. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE -Extending gloved hands skyward in racial protest, U.S. athletes Tommie Smith, center, and John Carlos stare downward during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner after Smith received the gold and Carlos the bronze for the 200-meter run at the Summer Olympic Games in Mexico City on Oct. 16, 1968. Australian silver medalist Peter Norman is at left. Lord David Burghley who presented the medals is standing bottom center. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: AP

'Chariots of Fire' runner connects with IOC candidate Coe through England's Olympic history

1h ago

Russian captain of a cargo vessel involved in North Sea collision appears in UK court

Georgia military base renaming shines spotlight on veteran who avoided attention

Georgia's Fort Moore is being renamed after Fred Benning, a modest World War I hero from Nebraska who avoided discussing his service. Now he's in the limelight, posthumously.

The Latest

This photograph released by Taiwan Ministry of National Defense taken from a Taiwan Air Force F-16V, shows a Chinese CAIG Wing Loong II drone near Taiwan, Monday, March 17, 2025. (Taiwan Ministry of National Defense via AP)

Credit: AP

China conducts air and sea drills near Taiwan in response to US and Taiwanese statements

11m ago

Middle East latest: More than 320 killed as Israel launches airstrikes across Gaza

12m ago

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill at least 326 Palestinians and shatter ceasefire with Hamas

12m ago

Featured

Superintendent Bryan Johnson (right) interacts with 11-year-old student Ronnie Burks during Sylvan Hills Middle School’s first day of class on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (AJC file)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Exclusive: Atlanta superintendent wants to take a ‘back to basics’ approach

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson wants to develop a "back to basics" approach to education.

How Brian Kemp’s proposed legal overhaul could affect your health care

The AJC answers questions about how Senate Bill 68 would impact health care.

Why this architecture firm has stayed in downtown Atlanta for more than a century

The firm is among the stalwarts of downtown’s corporate ecosystem, which has gone through its ebbs and flows over the past century.