Last studio recording of jazz trumpeter Woody Shaw released

Shaw was nearly blind from retinitis pigmentosa during the recording and played by ear and memory. “He couldn't read nor write at the time,” Swainson, 64, said. “He has a great recall, though.”

The seven-song album took only two days to record, Swainson said.

After the recording, Henderson saw a big career resurgence stemming from a series of Grammy-winning albums for the Verve label in the early 1990s. He died in 2001.

Shaw died two years after “49th Parallel” was recorded. He was 44.

Born in Laurinburg, North Carolina, in 1944, and raised in Newark, New Jersey, Shaw was one of jazz music's most influential trumpeters thanks to his technical and harmonic conventions. He played with the Horace Silver Quintet and worked frequently with drummer Art Blakey before launching into his own solo career.

Shaw joined the “49th Parallel” project late in his career but Swainson said he was still at the height of his game. “It was a pretty exciting session,” Swainson said. “I'm glad people get to hear it again.”

Russell Contreras is a member of The Associated Press' Race and Ethnicity Team. Follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/russcontreras