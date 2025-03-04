Last-minute problems with SpaceX's mega rocket Starship forces delay of latest test flight

Last-minute problems forced a launch delay Monday for SpaceX's mega rocket Starship, attempting a comeback following an explosion on the last test flight.

The countdown got down to the 40-second mark, but it was halted because of issues with the 403-foot (123-meter) rocket, the world’s largest and most powerful.

Starship was supposed to blast off from the southern tip of Texas with four mock satellites on board for a space-skimming test flight. If the problems can be fixed quickly, another launch attempt could come Tuesday, according to SpaceX.