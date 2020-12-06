Last-ditch post-Brexit trade talks to resume between EU, UK

Still, they said a "further effort should be undertaken by our negotiating teams to assess whether they can be resolved.” Johnson and von der Leyen said they would talk again and underlined that “no agreement is feasible if these issues are not resolved.”

Speed is now of the essence since EU member states have to unanimously support any deal. EU chief negotiator Barnier has been invited to a pre-dawn briefing of EU ambassadors on Monday, as the bloc's 27 nations want to fully grasp what the chances are of getting a deal before EU leaders arrive in Brussels for a two-day summit starting Thursday.

British Environment Secretary George Eustice warned that the talks were in a “very difficult position” after what he described as a series of “setbacks,” notably over “ludicrous” conditions on future fishing rights.

Both sides would suffer economically from a failure to secure a trade deal, but most economists think the British economy would take a greater hit, at least in the short-term, as it is relatively more reliant on trade with the EU than vice versa.

The talks would surely have collapsed by now were the interests and economic costs at stake not so massive. But because the EU is an economic power of 450 million people and Britain has major diplomatic and security interests beyond its own commercial might, the two sides want to explore every last chance to get a deal before they become acrimonious rivals.

The main problem at the heart of the negotiations is how to reconcile how Britain wrests itself free of EU rules and the bloc’s insistence that no country, however important, should get easy access to its lucrative market by undercutting its high environmental and social standards.

The politically charged issue of fisheries also continues to play an outsized role. The EU has demanded widespread access to U.K. fishing grounds that historically have been open to foreign trawlers. But in Britain, gaining control of the fishing grounds was a main issue for the Brexiteers who pushed for the country to leave the EU.

___

Pan Pylas reported from London.

___

Follow all AP stories about Brexit and British politics at https://apnews.com/Brexit

European Union flags flutter in the wind prior to a meeting of Britain's chief negotiator David Frost and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier at EU headquarters in Brussels, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Well beyond any imaginable deadline and with all three key issues still unresolved, the European Union and the United Kingdom decided to press on with negotiating a trade deal ahead of an ever-closer Jan. 1 cutoff day. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Britain's chief negotiator David Frost, center, wears a protective face mask as he arrives in Brussels for Brexit talks with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Well beyond any imaginable deadline and with all three key issues still unresolved, the European Union and the United Kingdom decided to press on with negotiating a trade deal ahead of an ever-closer Jan. 1 cutoff day. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Britain's chief negotiator David Frost, right, wears a protective face mask as he arrives in Brussels for Brexit talks with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Well beyond any imaginable deadline and with all three key issues still unresolved, the European Union and the United Kingdom decided to press on with negotiating a trade deal ahead of an ever-closer Jan. 1 cutoff day. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Britain's chief negotiator David Frost, right, wears a protective face mask as he arrives in Brussels for Brexit talks with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Well beyond any imaginable deadline and with all three key issues still unresolved, the European Union and the United Kingdom decided to press on with negotiating a trade deal ahead of an ever-closer Jan. 1 cutoff day. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Britain's chief negotiator David Frost, center, wears a protective face mask as he arrives in Brussels for Brexit talks with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Well beyond any imaginable deadline and with all three key issues still unresolved, the European Union and the United Kingdom decided to press on with negotiating a trade deal ahead of an ever-closer Jan. 1 cutoff day. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Britain's chief negotiator David Frost, center, wears a protective face mask as he arrives in Brussels for Brexit talks with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Well beyond any imaginable deadline and with all three key issues still unresolved, the European Union and the United Kingdom decided to press on with negotiating a trade deal ahead of an ever-closer Jan. 1 cutoff day. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

A man in a protective face mask walks past EU headquarters in Brussels prior to a meeting of Britain's chief negotiator David Frost and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Well beyond any imaginable deadline and with all three key issues still unresolved, the European Union and the United Kingdom decided to press on with negotiating a trade deal ahead of an ever-closer Jan. 1 cutoff day. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco