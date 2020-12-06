Last-ditch post-Brexit talks to resume between EU and UK

With the U.K.’s post-Brexit transition period due to end this year, the discussions are clearly at a crunch point, not least because of the necessary approvals required on both sides after negotiators reach a deal. Without an agreement in place, tariffs will end up being imposed on traded goods at the start of 2021.

Both sides would suffer economically from a failure to secure a trade deal, but most economists think the British economy would take a greater hit, at least in the near-term, as it is relatively more reliant on trade with the 27-nation EU than vice versa.

Britain's chief negotiator David Frost, right, wears a protective face mask as he arrives in Brussels for Brexit talks with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Well beyond any imaginable deadline and with all three key issues still unresolved, the European Union and the United Kingdom decided to press on with negotiating a trade deal ahead of an ever-closer Jan. 1 cutoff day. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

